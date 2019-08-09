Police investigate multiple-vehicle crash on I-94 in Berrien County

Officials in Berrien County are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 94 Friday evening.

The call came in for the crash on I-94 near Mile Marker 42 just after 6 p.m.

Berrien County dispatch said multiple vehicles were involved and more than one person was transported to the hospital.

As of 9 p.m., the scene was active, but no information on lane restrictions was available at that time.

