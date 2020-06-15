Police investigate more than 70 shots fired Monday

The South Bend Police Department is investigating more than 70 gun shots fired early Monday morning. The shots struck at least one person.

Officers were called to the area of Broadway and Miami around 2:30 a.m. in reference to multiple shots fired. They found more than 70 shell casings along the entire 1100 block of Indiana, where one vehicle was also struck.

Later, officers were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for a walk-in gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is believed to be connected to the shots fired.

The investigation is currently open. Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9263.