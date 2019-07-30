Police investigate home invasion in Bridgman

Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting in the 9700 block of Evergreen Drive in Bridgman.

The invasion happened around midnight on Tuesday.

Police say they found a 33-year-old man shot in the upper leg after forcing his way into the home.

We’re told the man's wife was inside the home during the shooting.

The gun went off during a fight between the homeowner and the intruder.

Police believe the incident appears to stem from a domestic situation.

The 33-year-old is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating.

