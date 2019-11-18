Police investigate hoax gunman call at Clay International Academy

Police responded to Clay International Academy after getting a call of a person walking into the school with a gun.

The call was made shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

After investigating, St. Joseph County police confirm this was a prank phone call.

There was another school in South Bend that police responded to for a similar call Monday morning, but we've not been informed of which school that was.

We can tell you that the calls were made from a mobile number.

As we learn more information on this developing story, we'll bring you the very latest on air and online.

