Police investigate fatal single-vehicle La Porte County crash

Authorities in La Porte County are investigating a rollover crash that left one person dead Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to State Road 39 and the Interstate 80/90 ramp in Center Township for a report of a car crash.

A 2005 Ford sport utility vehicle was traveling north on S.R. 39 when it rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Thirty-one-year-old Lawrence Homan, of La Porte, who was a passenger in the car, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old South Bend woman, was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, with the sheriff's office's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team assisting.

