Police are investigating a rollover crash in South Bend.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday on the south side of South Bend, near the intersection of Tasher and South Michigan streets.

16 News Now has learned someone driving a Toyota Rav4 hit a parked car.

Neighbors in the area say this isn't the first time this has happened. Some say it's happened twice before at that same location.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.