Police investigate after pickup truck rear-ends school bus in Elkhart Co.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

It all happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 20, just west of Elkhart city limits, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Police say a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus as it stopped to pick up students. There were 17 students on the bus.

No one on the bus was injured, but the driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Elkhart woman, was transported to the hospital for treatment of leg pain.

The driver was cited for following too closely.

