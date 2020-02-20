Police investigate after Benton Twp. shooting kills dog

Benton Township police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Concord Road in the Blossom Acres complex just before 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say there was a confrontation and several shots were fired, not just those that hit the dog. Two suspects ran away before officers arrived, and no people were injured.

A release from the Benton Charter Township Police Department says officers have not determined what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

