Police investigate South Bend shooting early Tuesday morning

Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting on South Bend's southeast side early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Calvert Street. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man being treated by medics.

He was taken to the hospital with an injury to the upper leg that was not considered life-threatening, and police say he is in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to call South Bend police at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

