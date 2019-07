Police are investigating a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt in La Porte County.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 2500 north block of U.S. 35.

Police say a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling north on the road crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Toxicology results to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash are pending.