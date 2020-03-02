Police investigate Fulton Co. crash that killed Winamac woman

A Winamac woman was killed when her SUV was hit by a semitrailer Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 114 and Fulton County Road 1275 East, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Police say 45-year-old Denise Payne, of Winamac, entered the intersection in a 2017 Jeep Renegade and was hit by a semitrailer hauling grain. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old truck driver, who is from Bourbon, was not hurt.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

