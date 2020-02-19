Police investigate Elkhart double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in Elkhart Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Pearl Street, just southwest of downtown, at 8:25 p.m., Lt. Travis Snider told 16 News Now in a phone call.

Snider said that police arrived to find a 25-year-old woman and 36-year-old man on the porch of the home with a with a gunshot wound each to the leg.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The victims reportedly told police one or more black males was responsible for the shooting. No further suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 16 News Now as we learn more.


