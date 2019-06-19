Police in Edwardsburg investigate string of vehicle larcenies

Police are investigating after receiving several complaints of vehicles that either had items taken from them, were ransacked or had damage done to them in Edwardsburg.

Police say they believe the suspect's vehicle is a silver, newer-model Ford Explorer. NewsCenter 16 is also told the suspects were four to five men wearing red hoodies and shorts.

The string of Edwardsburg thefts is similar to what happened over the course of one night in Mishawaka, where four vehicles were stolen between 9 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Mishawaka suspects were described as juveniles wearing all dark clothing with hoods up.

If you see any suspicious vehicles or people, you're asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444 or email otepd@comcast.net.

Police ask that you keep your vehicles locked and keep all valuable possessions out of them.

