Police identify woman killed in Benton Harbor shooting

Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting over the weekend in Benton Harbor.

Police say 29-year-old Quintina Jeffries was fatally shot in the head in the 100 block of West May Street just before noon Sunday.

She is survived by her 8-year-old son and other relatives.

Right now, police say they don't have any suspects in custody, but they've interviewed several people and have had great cooperation with several potential witnesses.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety detective Roberth Shepherd at 269-927-8435.

