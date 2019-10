Police have identified the semi-truck driver who was killed in a deadly crash on I-94 last week.

David Monroe, a 65-year-old from Holt, Michigan, died from his injuries in last Friday's crash.

First responders found a semi engulfed in flames when they got to the scene.

Witnesses say the truck hit a guardrail before running off the road and hitting a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.