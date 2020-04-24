Police identify man killed in overnight shooting

Police have identified the man who died after a South Bend shooting early Friday morning.

At 12:12 a.m., South Bend police responded to the area of LaSalle Avenue and Eddy Street after hearing gunshots.

They didn't find a victim, but there was evidence of gunfire.

Officers then learned that a victim had arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

The victim died a few hours later from his injuries.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Deundre Lamar Hawkins. His family has been notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

No arrests have been made, and police haven't released any suspect information.

This is an active and on-going investigation. If you have any information, please contact County Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

