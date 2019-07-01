Police identify man killed in crash

Police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called to the 4400 west block of State Road 8 in rural Prairie Township at around 5:16 a.m.

The driver was trapped inside a pickup truck that had hit a tree. The man was pronounced dead after he was removed from the vehicle.

On Monday, the victim was identified as Lewis J. Hunt, a 58-year-old from North Judson.

An investigation determined that Hunt had been traveling eastbound on SR 8 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway for an extended distance. He then overcorrected, crossed the center line and left the north side of the road, hitting a tree head-on.

Police say alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the crash. Toxicology test results are pending.

