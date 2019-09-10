Police identify man killed in Michigan City shooting

Police have identified the man who died after being shot in Michigan City Monday night.

At 10:46 p.m., the Michigan City Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of the 3400 building of Salem Court.

Officers found a victim on the sidewalk. Several people were administering CPR.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound to the groin area.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Maurice J. Goldman.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact lead Detective Dave Cooney or Cpl. Tim Baker at 874-3221 Ext. #1083 or 1075.

