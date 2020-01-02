Police identify kayaker who died in Niles

Police have identified the kayaker who died after he went missing in the St. Joseph River for several hours Wednesday.

Officials say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. for distressed adult male kayakers in the St. Joseph River, right near where they launched by the dam.

A witness we spoke with says he saw the kayakers struggling in the river. Two were able to make it safely to shore, while a third man lost his kayak and had to grab onto the cable barriers just south of the dam until emergency crews arrived and were able to rescue him.

The witness says he saw the fourth kayaker trying to grab the lost kayak that had been floating away, and that’s when he fell out of his own kayak and struggled in the water as he neared the dam.

"The last thing I saw was him in sheer panic and trying to grab a tree branch, and I seen his left hand for probably 10 seconds before I didn’t see him any longer," Jeff Moore told us.

"There’s a cable system up there and some other things and a large log. We were able to shake the log free and we were able to recover the fourth victim," Niles Fire Chief Larry Lamb explained.

Crews searched for the victim for about four hours using boats, drones and divers, before finding him at around 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Niles police identified the deceased kayaker as Jean Claude Mutabazi, a 40-year-old from South Bend.

The surviving kayakers were identified as 81-year-old Ted Knudson of South Bend, 72-year-old Tom Lehman of South Bend, and 37-year-old Pierre Celestin of Berkeley, California.

The two surviving kayakers who had fallen into the river were transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for treatment due to cold exposure. Both have been released.

All four kayakers had been wearing life jackets, and Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was recovered.