Police identify husband and wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

Police have identified the husband and wife who are dead after what is believed to have been a murder-suicide in Dowagiac.

On Saturday evening around 8:45 p.m., Dowagiac officers received a 911 call about a female having been shot by her husband in the 300 block of McOmber Street.

Officers found 41-year-old Jason Clark with what they believe was a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.

His wife, 49-year-old Tonia Clark, had also been shot. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers also found a minor who was present in the home during the shooting. He wasn't injured.

Evidence gathered by detectives and statements from witnesses are consistent with a murder-suicide.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.

