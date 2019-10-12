Police identify driver who died in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) Police have identified the driver who died in a crash Saturday morning in Berrien County.
It happened at 9:42 a.m. on Hochberger Road near Hipps Hollow Road in Berrien Township.
Thomas Disterheft of Eau Claire was traveling northbound on Hochberger when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a large tree.
Disterheft died after being transported to Spectrum Lakeland Hospital by ambulance.
The crash is being investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.