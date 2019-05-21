Police identify driver in deadly single-vehicle Mishawaka crash

Police on Tuesday evening identified the man killed in a single-vehicle Mishawaka crash early Monday morning that resulted in a widespread power outage.

The driver was 52-year-old Ronald Wayne Heminger, of Buchanan. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened near the intersection of University Drive and Main Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said Heminger's car left the road south of State Road 23 and Main, then hit a utility box, causing the widespread outage.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said, and toxicology results are pending. The official cause of the crash is under investigation still, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mishawaka Police Department Capt. Tim Spencer at 574-259-2966.

