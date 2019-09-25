Police identify bicyclist killed in crash

Police have identified the bicyclist who died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Pulaski County.

It happened around 7:46 a.m. on County Road 500 South, west of U.S. Highway 421.

A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by a 17-year-old girl was traveling eastbound when it hit the bicyclist, who was riding eastbound on the south side of the roadway.

The bicyclist, who has been identified as 37-year-old Agustin Roman Fabian of Francesville, Indiana, was transported to an area hospital by ambulance but died in the emergency room.

The unnamed driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (800) 283-3341.

