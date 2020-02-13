Police identify South Bend apartment shooting victim

Police have identified the 19-year-old woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in an apartment on the east side of South Bend.

Officers were called around 11:49 a.m. Wednesday to Corby Homes on Patty Lane, just southeast of Ironwood Drive and Edison Road.

Family members found D’Shila Agnew shot to death in a first-floor apartment.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating her death as a homicide.

Off camera, family members said the victim had a baby.

No arrests have been made in connection with this investigation as of late Thursday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in Fort Wayne.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

