Police, firefighters save man from drowning after truck flips over into water

First responders saved a man from drowning after a single-vehicle weekend crash ended with the driver trapped upside down in a pickup truck submerged in a drainage ditch.

Police were called to the intersection of Linco Road and Date Road in Lake Charter Township around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a release issued Monday evening by the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 2014 Ford F-150 upside down in the ditch, which was full of water.

The driver, a 54-year-old Baroda man, reportedly called 911 to report that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer when the truck rolled over. He told the dispatcher the truck's cab was filling quickly with water.

Emergency personnel who were first on the scene used a window punch to break the driver's window and were able to pull the driver out enough that he could breathe. When more first responders arrived, they were able to completely pull the driver to safety.

The driver was treated at the scene and released.

"This traffic accident could have been tragic if it wasn’t for the 911 dispatcher keeping the driver calm until help arrived," the release says. "The driver staying calm and not panicking was essential. You couldn’t ask for any better outcome. The 1st responders were also on the scene within a couple minutes of the call."

