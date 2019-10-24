Police find more than a pound of meth, arrest 2 in Benton Harbor

Two people were arrested Wednesday by police in Berrien County on several drug- and firearm-related charges after police discovered more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine.

Police executed a search warrant looking for drugs at an undisclosed location in Benton Harbor.

The arrests of 45-year-old Douglas Lee Davis and 41-year-old Sirshun Burris came after a two-month investigation into the distribution of meth in the Benton Harbor area, according to a release from the Southwest Enforcement Team's West Office.

As police served the warrant, Burris allegedly ran away before being caught a few blocks away.

In addition to the meth, officers reportedly found three handguns and drug paraphernalia.

Davis and Burris were each booked on counts of delivery of meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Burris was also charged with resisting and obstructing police.

The warrants were executed by SWET detectives, Berrien County Sheriff's Department deputies and officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

