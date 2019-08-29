Police find drugs after 2-county Toll Road pursuit ends in Mishawaka

An early morning vehicle pursuit that started in Elkhart County has landed two people in jail.

Police say a silver Mercedes made a moving violation on the Indiana Toll Road around 3 a.m. as it entered a service plaza.

When police attempted to stop the car, the driver allegedly sped away.

During the pursuit, police say the people in the Mercedes threw suspected drugs out of the car. The suspected drugs reportedly turned into white dust as they hit the road.

The Mercedes eventually exited the Toll Road at the Mishawaka exit and came to a safe stop. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Police say the Mercedes had a false license plate on it and was reported stolen out of St. Joseph County.

Meanwhile, when they searched the Mercedes, police found a bag of suspected meth, 16 pills of suspected ecstasy, 87 other pills identified as legend drugs and a counterfeit $20 bill.

