Police department warns public to not click links in scam COVID-19 text messages

A police department in Maine is alerting cell phone users of a text message scam involving COVID-19.

The Thomaston Police Department posted on its Facebook page a photo of a text message sent from an Indiana area code telling someone they need to self-isolate because they came in contact with someone with the virus.

Officers are asking the public to not click on the link if they get this text message, as it is not a message from an official agency.

Police warn this could be a phishing scam that attempts to get personal information from unsuspecting victims.

“The virus is not the only invisible enemy,” the department wrote in the Facebook post. “Be vigilant against all threats!”

The Better Business Bureau is also alerting people about text messages that claim to be from a governmental agency trying to get you to click a link to take an “online coronavirus test." Consumer advocates say this is a way to get malware downloaded on your electronic devices.

