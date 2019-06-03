Police deem Sunday afternoon self-inflicted shooting accidental

Police in South Bend say a shooting Sunday has been determined to be an unintentionally self-inflicted injury.

Officers initially responded to reports of a woman shot at a home in the 200 block of South Iowa Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, but they didn't find anyone.

While police were looking for a possible victim, they were told a woman went to the hospital with a wound to the abdomen. Police say she's still in the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening.

