Police continue investigating South Bend gas station murder

Just more than a month ago, 24-year-old Baljeet Singh was shot and killed while working at a gas station in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way West.

Police say they are still actively searching for leads in this case in hopes of identifying the man responsible, shown in surveillance video obtained by 16 News Now in September.

Police say he's a light-skinned black man who stands around 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a mask with a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He also wore a white belt, and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Joe County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009.

