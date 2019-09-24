Police confiscate horse from controversial LaGrange County farm

It appears that police have confiscated at least one horse from a LaGrange county farm that has long drawn complaints of animal abuse and neglect.

At about 3:40 p.m. a marked cruiser from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department escorted a truck pulling a livestock trailer to the driveway of the property along S.R. 9 south of Howe.

The sheriff’s department has since confirmed that one horse has been removed from the property.

The investigation continues and police expect to release more information tomorrow.

The farm has long been the subject of animal abuse and neglect complaints, although the owners were cleared of wrong doing in previous investigations in 2017 and 2018.

One family friend who volunteers at the farm said the Myers’ family is interested in saving horses and that he had seen several “miracles” on the grounds.

A posted picture of an injured horse on the farm drew a lot of attention on social media this week.

