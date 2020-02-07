Police confiscate 100 pounds of meth on way to South Bend



A South Bend man with an alleged "California connection" is behind bars for receiving over 100 pounds of meth and heroin.

The case perhaps proves that it's a small world after all.

Police first got wind of the situation on Monday when someone driving through Oklahoma was stopped for the improper use of a turn signal

That small infraction lead to big things. Police found duffel bags full of more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs--including meth and heroin.

One of the occupants of the vehicle told police they picked up the bags in San Diego, California and that the shipment was headed to a home in South Bend, Indiana.

"We made arrangements and had the delivery sent to our law enforcement partners in Indiana. They delivered it to a home in South Bend, Indiana when the person at this home took custody of it, he was arrested and placed into custody as well as two other individuals in the house," Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told Oklahoma News 4. "I-40 and I-35 drugs that enter, whether it's Tijuana, San Diego, or Ciudad and El Paso, often times drugs destined for places like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Atlanta do make their way heading east or northwest. It's very critical that we continue to keep that pressure on our highways."

31 year old Bradley Burns of South Bend was arrested for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He faces a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in South Bend next week.

One of the occupants of the vehicle indicated they had made three previous trips to California to pick up controlled substances and bring them back to South Bend.

Court documents indicate that last May a trained narcotics canine alerted police to a package that had the presence of narcotics. The package had a return address of a home on Kentucky Street where Burns was arrested. Inside the package, investigators found U.S. currency and and money orders in excess of $17,000.

A search of the Kentucky Street home this week turned up an AK and AR style rifle, along with a money counter, U.S. currency and receipts for numerous money orders, according to court documents.

