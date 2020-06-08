Police confirm 5 shot, over 300 shots fired after violent weekend in South Bend

Police are asking for your help after atleast 5 people were shot and over 300 shots were fired following a violent weekend in South Bend.

Dozens of people captured on surveillance images dispersing in a panic moments after shots rang out outside a local gas station near Bertrand Street & North Olive Street early Sunday morning.

Patrol Division Chief Eric Crittendon say it is one of the most shots he has ever seen in one weekend since joining the South Bend Police Department nearly 30 years ago.

"This has been one of the highest numbers, and I have been in the department for 30 years, one of the highest numbers of gunshots that we have had in that short time spand," Crittendon says.

South Fraternal Order of Police President Harvey Mills, along with Crittendon, are calling out for the community to speak up and help put a stop to the reckless, dangerous, and criminal behavior before more people get hurt.

"We, with the community, need to come together and solve this. This is sad. We need to address this," Mills says.

Among nine seperate shooting events recorded from Friday morning to Saturday night, atleast five people were shot including a 13-year-old boy on the city's south-east side.

A church was also damaged in a seperate incident after a bullet blazed through it's stained glass window while two cars were shooting at each other near North Brookfield Street.

But most of the calls to police came from the area near Olive and Betrand Streets where it all began to unfold in the midnight hours on Sunday ending in a woman being beaten and shots being fired triggering dozens of people to disperse in a panic.

"There was no need for gunshots. There was no need for a young female black to be beaten by several other female blacks. It's just uncalled for. That's where the community needs to step in and when they see that. They need to call us," Crittendon says.

Police say no arrests have been made related to any of the shootings or shots fired over the weekend.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or by calling the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 235-9263.

