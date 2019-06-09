Police chase leads to deadly car accident in Elkhart

One person is dead after a police chase in Elkhart turned into a car accident.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call near the 2200 block of Morehouse.

Officers were told by the caller that they could hear a female screaming.

As officers arrived, they saw a person leaving in a SUV.

They decided to follow it, and a chase ensued.

After disregarding the railroad crossing arms at Main St/Middlebury St, the SUV hit a parked car before hitting a landscape planter. The SUV ended up crashing into the post office on Main Street. The driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating.

