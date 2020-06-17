Police chase in La Porte County ends in arrest

One man was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to outrun the police in his pickup truck.

Early this morning, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a road rage call in the area of US 20 and US 35. According to police, a woman reported that a white pickup truck attempted to force her vehicle off the road while on I-94. Deputy Dan Kesling saw a pickup truck matching the description exit I-94 and onto US 20. The truck went east, speeding excessively.

Deputy Kesling followed the pickup truck, attempting a traffic stop. However, the truck did not stop and a police chase followed.

Near the intersection of SR 2 and CR 150 East, another deputy set up tire deflation devices.” The truck ran over the devices and started to slow down, finally stopping on SR 2 near Whitehead Road.

The deputies gave verbal commands for the driver to exit the truck; the driver refused and failed to comply. Because of this, a “chemical agent was introduced into [the] interior” of the truck. The driver exited shortly after and was taken into custody, identifying himself as Paco Libra.

This was discovered to be a false name Wednesday afternoon. The driver's real name is Jose Zavala. He was wanted by police in Wheeling, Illinois for domestic battery.

Zavala was arrested for several offenses, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and operating while never licensed. After the false identity was discovered, false identity statement was added.

Zavala remains in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $755 cash bond through the La Porte County Circuit Court.