Cruising event at McKinley strip causes a stir on social media

Police broke up a large gathering last Friday night in Mishawaka, shooing hundreds of cars from commercial parking lots off McKinley Avenue.

The Cruising McKinley event was organized by a Mishawaka couple that grew up cruising in the early 90’s and combined a little nostalgia with a lot of shelter in place and created an event that touched a nerve.

Along with the hundreds of cars that took part, there were two large busses. Toward the end of the event a car show atmosphere was established and some of the spectators failed to keep their social distance.

“When we put the event invite out I did I put on there, I said social distancing should be very easily practiced, we’re gonna be in our cars, that was my expectation,” said Cruising McKinley event organizer Amy Nickerson.

Amy, her husband, and three of their children never did leave their car as they participated in the Cruising McKinley event they created.

“All these different car groups found out about it and they all came up in their groups so they ended up parking in Big Lots parking lot and kind of making it more like a car show,” Nickerson said.

Amy’s idea went viral at a time when mass gatherings have been banned to stop the spread of a virus.

Police eventually moved in to clear the parking lots and used barricades to block the entrances.

“I Don’t feel I should be held accountable for what did happen, it was not my intention, my expectation at all,” Nickerson explained. “I would say 90 percent of the feedback was really positive.

‘Thank you for setting this up. Thank you for getting me out of my house. Thank you, this helps my mental health.’”

Amy hopes to organize another cruise but says her hands are tied until Indiana’s stay at home order is lifted and at this point she’s powerless to stop what she started.

There’s already internet chatter among members on the Cruising McKinley Facebook page of holding another cruise this Friday.