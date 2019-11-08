Police asking for public's help in restaurant shooting

Police in Benton Township are asking for the public’s help after a customer was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Fried Rice & Thangs restaurant on Fair Avenue.

According to our newsgathering partners The Herald Palladium, police responded to a call from Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph regarding a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man who had a gunshot wound to the upper right arm.

The victim told police he went into the restaurant, got into an argument with an employee, the employee pushed him out the door and fired one shot.

On Wednesday, police were searching for the restaurant employee – a black man, wearing a red hoodie and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135 or call Crime Stoppers.

