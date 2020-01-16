Police ask for help locating attempted bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for help finding a man who is wanted in connection with a recent attempted bank robbery.

On Jan. 8, officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched to the Horizon Bank on W. Michigan Avenue.

Just before the bank closed, a teller was passed a note but refused to turn over money.

Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Taylor Jordan Phillips, and an arrest warrant has been issued for one count of attempted bank robbery.

Police are asking for help finding Phillips. If you have any information, please contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235.

