Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

Kosciusko County police are asking for help identifying two people who broke into a golf club and stole cash and alcohol.

It happened on Jan. 12 at South Shore Golf Club in Syracuse, Indiana.

The suspects broke through a glass door and were captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-342-STOP. They will pay up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest or indictment.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards on other felony crimes and the capture of fugitives. When you call, you will be assigned a code number and they will not ask your name.

