Police ask for help identifying attempted murder suspect in new sketch

Police are asking for help identifying an attempted murder suspect who shot a LaGrange County homeowner and left him for dead.

The shooting happened during the mid-morning hours on Friday, August 21, 2015, at a home on County Road 350 South just west of Little Turkey Lake in LaGrange County.

The initial 2015 investigation revealed that an unidentified bald white male in his 20’s or 30’s, possibly driving a tan or beige colored early 80’s Chrysler 4-door sedan, pulled into the victim’s driveway and exited the vehicle.

The suspect approached the victim, 41-year-old Rocky Swihart, in his front yard, where a verbal exchange took place between the men. Swihart turned away and walked back into his home, at which time the suspect produced a handgun and shot Swihart multiple times, leaving him for dead.

Swihart survived the shooting but suffered a loss of vision, which hindered early investigative efforts. Until recently, all investigative leads were thought to have been exhausted, according to Indiana State Police.

Now, with the help of a state police sketch artist, newly obtained information has developed a rendering of the shooter, and detectives are hopeful that this will aid in developing new leads and ultimately identify the shooter.

If you recognize the shooter or have any other information relevant to the investigation, please contact authorities:

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department: (260) 463-7491

Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne Post: (260) 432-8661

CrimeStoppers (Michiana): (800) 342-STOP / (574) 288-STOP

michianacrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers (Fort Wayne): (800) 237-STOP / (260) 436-STOP

crimestoppersfw.org

