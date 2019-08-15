Police ask for help finding missing Berrien Co. woman

Police in Berrien County are asking for the public's help finding a woman who went missing from the Niles area almost three months ago.

Officials with the Berrien County Sheriff's Department and the Niles Township Police Department are looking for 49-year-old Rebecca Percy, who was last seen in the Niles area some time around May 20, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Percy is known to stay with relatives in the Niles and Benton Harbor areas, but her family has not heard from her since the last week of May.

Percy has blue eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Percy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff's Department's Detective Bureau at 269-983-7141 ext. 7224.

