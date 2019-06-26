Police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old

Police are asking for help finding Tanasia Lanae Yentzer, a 15-year-old who was last seen in Lansing, Michigan.

Tanasia is 5'2" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was reported missing by her family. The Lansing Police Department posted an alert to their Facebook page shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information, please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-2515. You can also send a private message to police through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

