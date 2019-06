Police are asking for help finding Siarra Dennies, a 17-year-old who hasn't been heard from since leaving her Indiana home on Monday.

According to the Hammond Police Department, Dennies took her puppy and a backpack with her.

Hammond is located in the northwest corner of Indiana.

If you have any information, please contact Lt. Jorden at 219-852-2974 or Det. Schutz at 219-852-6381. Refer to case #19H37461.