Police arrest man wanted on drug dealing charge

A man who was wanted on a meth dealing charge was arrested after a short standoff, according to Marshall County police.

It happened on Thursday in a wooded area in Tippecanoe.

Taran Holderman was wanted on a Level 2 dealing in methamphetamine charge out of Kosciusko County, which was the result of a UNIT and NET43 drug task force joint operation.

Police say Holderman had a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

He's being held at the Marshall County Jail for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony with a $25,000 cash bond.

