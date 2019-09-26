Police arrest man in connection with murder at St. Joseph County Rodeway Inn

An arrest has been made in the murder of 22-year-old Jenna Lynn Vanhorn, who was found dead at the Rodeway Inn in St. Joseph County last Sunday.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jamie Nathaniel Garner, 45, with Murder and a Firearm Sentencing Enhancement.

The United States Marshals Task Force in Detroit arrested Garner early Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. Probable cause has been found, leading to the issuing of the arrest warrant. Garner was ordered held without bond.

Officials say he was at the home of a relative. He is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail. We do not know yet when he will be returned to St. Joseph County on these charges. Stay with 16 News Now with the latest on this developing story.