‘Police activity! Birthday in progress’: Officers help woman celebrate her 100th

FT. PIERCE, Fla. (Gray News) – A century on Earth requires an extra special celebration.

Ft. Pierce police wish a happy 100th birthday to resident Catherine Thomas. (Source: Ft. Pierce Police Department)

The Ft. Pierce police were in a party mood this week when it was time to mark the 100th birthday of Catherine Thomas.

“She’s out now, go ahead,” one officer said over the radio as a parade of police vehicles turned on their lights and fired up their sirens for the drive-by.

The spry centenarian waved from the sidewalk in front of a pink bungalow.

“Happy birthday, Miss Catherine. Happy birthday,” came the message from a patrol car loudspeaker.

Then were was a personal visit from two members of the force, along with a birthday card.

Both wore face masks and did their best to maintain social distancing standards.

“Many more birthdays to come, OK?” another officer said as he was saying goodbye.

We couldn’t agree more.

