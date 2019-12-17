Police: Victim may have had medical issue before fatal LaGrange Co. crash

Police say a 74-year-old woman may have suffered a medical event before a fatal crash in LaGrange County Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of County Road 400 South and State Road 5, according to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.

Linda Short, of Topeka, was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country north on S.R. 5 when she reportedly did not notice a stopped 2000 Ford F-350 waiting to turn on C.R. 400S.

Short rear ended the truck, suffering fatal injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Warsaw man, was not hurt.

A witness behind Short's Chrysler reportedly told police the Chrysler "was weaving all over the roadway prior to crashing."

Police surmised Short "may have suffered a medical issue that may have caused her inability to safely operate her motor vehicle."

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

