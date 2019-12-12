Police: Suspect in Elkhart attempted kidnapping mentally ill

Police have identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Elkhart last week, but he has not been publicly identified.

The suspect has a documented, clinically diagnosed case of mental illness, according to a release from the Elkhart Police Department issued Thursday afternoon.

The attempted kidnapping happened Friday in the 2600 block of South Nappanee Street. At the time it was announced, police were looking for a man in his 60s or 70s who was driving a 1990s GMC Safari van.

Police say they will continue to work with the suspect's family to get him reassessed and ensure he gets the help he needs.

The case will remain open as police work with the suspect's family.

