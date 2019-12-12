Police: Suspect dragged trooper, nearly hit officers at crash investigation site

A man is in custody in northwest Indiana after he allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop while in possession of drugs, dragged an Indiana State Police trooper and nearly hit local police investigating an unrelated crash before he was apprehended early Wednesday.

The incident started shortly after midnight when an ISP trooper on U.S. 30 near County Road 750 East saw a westbound vehicle going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a release from state police.

The trooper stopped the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, and began talking with the driver, 30-year-old Darrell A. Loving, of Gary, when the trooper reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana.

The trooper asked Loving to get out of the car before going back to his patrol vehicle. When the trooper got in the patrol vehicle, the driver allegedly ran away and got back in his car.

The trooper got out of his patrol vehicle and ran after Loving, reaching into the driver's side to try to get Loving out of the car. It was then that Loving allegedly sped away, dragging the trooper about 15 feet.

After the trooper was able to free himself from the Chevy, he got back in his own car and gave chase but lost sight of Loving.

The trooper suffered minor injuries but was able to complete his shift.

About 2 miles west of the traffic stop, Loving allegedly whizzed past Hobart officers conducting an unrelated crash investigation, narrowly avoiding hitting them.

Hobart officers then chased Loving into Merrillville, where he eventually crashed, got out of the car and tried to run away from police on foot.

Loving eventually was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Indiana State Police have recommended charges of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony; Level 2 felony dealing in a Schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substance; battery on law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement; and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Those charges ultimately will be decided upon by the Porter County Prosecutor's Office. Further charges may be recommended by the Hobart Police Department.

