Police: Seat belts, child safety seats prevent injury in rollover crash

Police are crediting proper use of seat belts and child safety seats with saving lives in a Huntington County rollover crash that resulted in no injuries.

Police were called to the crash just northeast of the city of Huntington on Monday around 9:50 a.m.

A 2010 Dodge Journey left the roadway and hit a concrete drainage structure, causing it to roll over several times, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

While the vehicle suffered extensive damage, police say the driver and all three of her children walked away with no injuries, thanks to following property safety measures.

